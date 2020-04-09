Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Five north London schools join forces to provide free meals
Five schools are working together in north London to continue feeding families through the Easter holidays.
They are relying on donations from local shops, and volunteers are delivering some meals to those in self-isolation.
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-52213281/coronavirus-five-north-london-schools-join-forces-to-provide-free-mealsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window