The chief rabbi has said that social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic will make this year's Passover celebrations "different and challenging".

Ephraim Mirvis told BBC Radio 5 Live that he himself was finding lockdown measures tough, but felt he had a responsibility to urge people in the Jewish community not to meet.

"What we do recognise is that this will be a one-off and for next year's Passover it will be back to usual," he said.