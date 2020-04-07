Mum of bus driver coronavirus patient demands more protective equipment
Video

Coronavirus: 'I'm not going to make it mum'

The mother of a London bus driver who died of coronavirus says transport workers are being put at risk because of a lack of protective gear.

Meks Nyack Ihenacho, 36, had been a London bus driver for seven years before he died of Covid-19.

His mum Anne Nyack told the BBC that he was not given adequate protective equipment.

Transport for London says it is making improvements to safety.

