Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Social distancing 'impossible in shared housing'
Strict rules have been placed on people's personal movement to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Under the restrictions, people must stay at home and only leave for specific reasons. But for those living alongside several others, how can they keep themselves safe?
One family-of-five sent the BBC videos of the single bedroom they sleep in, as well as the kitchen and bathroom they share with other families at bed and breakfast accommodation in London.
-
07 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-52201217/social-distancing-impossible-in-shared-housingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window