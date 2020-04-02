Speeding on London's empty roads
Coronavirus: Empty-roads speeding may impact NHS, drivers warned

In the last two weeks, the Metropolitan Police has seen an average speed of 37mph in 20mph zones.

RoadPeace, a charity for crash victims, says that NHS workers attending car accidents could take resources away from treating coronavirus patients.

The police are urging people to drive safely.

