Virtual Choir: Singing together despite coronavirus
Camden Voices choir has assembled virtually after many of its concerts were cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The group has been singing a rendition of 'True Colours'.

A metronome click track - a series of audio cues - was sent to the musicians to keep them in time while they filmed themselves singing.

The recordings were then edited together into one song.

  • 02 Apr 2020