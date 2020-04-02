Coronavirus: 'I was left gasping for air'
Jozef Wallis was one of Britain's first coronavirus patients to be treated.

The 40-year-old ended up in an intensive care unit despite no underlying health conditions.

"I had cold sweats and tingling sensations across my body.

"Then there was the onset of a painful dry cough which left me gasping for air."

A headache and painful joints meant he "really didn't want to move at all."

