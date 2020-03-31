Feeding the NHS: Making meals for hospital workers

Video

NHS workers are trying to save lives around the clock, but they are often faced with a daily scenario of canteens being shut at 17:00 and almost empty vending machines.

So communities, charities and businesses are striving to keep NHS workers fed.

Restaurants that can't open their doors to the public are now making meals for hospitals.

More than £330,000 has been raised by charity Meals for the NHS for local businesses to prepare food during the crisis.

So far about 66,000 meals have been delivered to NHS staff.