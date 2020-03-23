The church providing free food during coronavirus

Video

Father Neil-Allan Walsh from St Margaret's Church in Leytonstone, east London, has been running his pop-up shop every Thursday since 2016.

But, now due to the impact of coronavirus he is ensuring the community church supplies food for people in Waltham Forest.

He says they are following procedure and asking people to keep their distance, but the virus won't stop them from helping those in need.

Video by Gem O'Reilly