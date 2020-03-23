Coronavirus: The kit being used to treat patients
Paramedics must wear protective gear to treat coronavirus patients.

Recently photos of NHS workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been attracting attention online.

Paramedic Ben Nicholson, 26, is telling people not to worry about the unusual clothes, and explains how the precautionary kit is used to protect everyone.

