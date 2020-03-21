Street orchestra cheering up self-isolators
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London street orchestra cheering up self-isolators

Usually he's on stage with the World Harmony Orchestra, but now Romain Malan is performing free concerts outside the homes of people in self-isolation.

With many concerts cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, he decided to help his community instead by bringing joy to those in quarantine.

Filmed by David Faye, produced by Jamie Moreland and Gem O'Reilly.

  • 21 Mar 2020
Go to next video: The uplifting way to self-isolate