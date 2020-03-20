The Londoners helping others during coronavirus

Video

Many Londoners are helping each other to get through the coronavirus outbreak.

Charlie Watkinson set up community group Nunhead Knocks, which matches people who need support with those who can help.

Jessica O'Neill, in Tower Hamlets, is cooking healthy meals for people who have lost their jobs due to the outbreak, or for delivery to those in self-isolation.

Alex Lacey is a tourist guide, but with no tours happening, she's teaching people about London online instead.

Tammy Foster in Ealing is uploading yoga and wellbeing videos to keep people physically and mentally healthy.

Video produced by Gudrun Lawyer and Jamie Moreland.