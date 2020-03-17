Video

A professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has been answering questions about how to protect families during the coronavirus outbreak.

From hugging and kissing children to visiting grandparents, the biggest infection risks are in the home.

Prof Beate Kampmaan responded to a family in New Malden - Mike and Lauren who are in their 40s and daughters Hannah, eight, and Holly, five - who asked some of the most common questions.