Coronavirus: Food bank shortage
Coronavirus: Hoarding affecting food banks

Food banks across the country say they are experiencing a worrying a shortage of basic items as shoppers clear shelves over fears about coronavirus.

The North Paddington Foodbank (NPF) in London said its donations were down by 25%, meaning it had to spend an extra £200 per week to top up supplies.

It was also having difficulty sourcing supplies.

  • 13 Mar 2020