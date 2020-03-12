Media player
Diana-backed HIV hospital set to close due to funding cut
A hospital specialising in HIV care made famous from numerous visits by Diana, Princess of Wales, is set to close due to funding pressures, bosses said.
Mildmay Mission Hospital is the only institution of its kind in the UK but is dependent on money from the NHS's Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).
Hospital bosses said referrals to the east London centre had been "blocked" by the CCGs to force it to close.
The NHS said better treatment had meant there was a "reduced demand for care".
12 Mar 2020
