The likes of Ed Sheeran and Passenger began their careers by busking on the streets.

Musicians Ben Dixon and David Fisher, who ply their trade in central London, hope to follow in their footsteps.

But they fear plans to introduce busking licenses in response to noise complaints could stop them performing in Westminster.

The two want Westminster City Council to work directly with street performers, rather than imposing "restrictive rules" they say could negatively impact buskers.

Video by Gem O'Reilly