Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: TfL to use 'enhanced' cleaning product
London's trains and buses are to undergo "enhanced" cleaning using a new disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Transport for London (TfL) said it was in the final testing stages of a "new, longer-lasting cleaning agent" that would provide anti-viral protection for up to 30 days.
It hopes to begin using it across the network in the next couple of weeks.
-
10 Mar 2020
