Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Multiculturism: 'I'm British but have no white friends'
Britain is often called a "melting pot" of culture. Each ingredient could represent a different way of life.
But what if they do not mix together? And instead the ingredients just sit there, waiting to be cooked?
When Stephanie noticed nobody in her friendship group was white, she began to question if Britain was really multicultural.
You can find stories by other young people here.
Video journalist Jamie Moreland.
-
10 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-51809378/multiculturism-i-m-british-but-have-no-white-friendsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window