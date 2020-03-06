Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London hospitals to support parents who lose a baby
Rich Ellis and Emily Dent are sharing their stories about the impact of losing a baby to help both women and men.
They believe more services should be in place for psychological aftercare for both sexes who have suffered the loss of a child.
Now Guys and St Thomas' Hospital has become the eighth hospital to team up with baby loss charity, Petals, to provide counselling sessions.
Video by Gem O'Reilly & Olivia Demetriades
-
06 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-51755654/london-hospitals-to-support-parents-who-lose-a-babyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window