The Plant Whisperers. How can we better connect with nature?
Jade Cuttle is a poet, folk musician and self-confessed plant whisperer.
She tunes into the inner music of plants, through electromagnetic waves and an app, and uses it as a springboard for thinking and writing creatively about our close connection to trees and plants.
She runs a group for people to better connect with nature through creative writing, songs and poetry all inspired by plants.
Video journalist - Olivia Demetriades
29 Feb 2020
