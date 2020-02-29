The Plant Whisperers
The Plant Whisperers. How can we better connect with nature?

Jade Cuttle is a poet, folk musician and self-confessed plant whisperer.

She tunes into the inner music of plants, through electromagnetic waves and an app, and uses it as a springboard for thinking and writing creatively about our close connection to trees and plants.

She runs a group for people to better connect with nature through creative writing, songs and poetry all inspired by plants.

Video journalist - Olivia Demetriades

  • 29 Feb 2020
