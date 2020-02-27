Media player
Tashan Daniel: 'I carry his ashes with me every day'
The best friend of Tashan Daniel, who was stabbed to death at a Tube station, said he carries the Olympic hopeful's ashes in a necklace "every single day".
Leon is calling on people to "be better" and to think about the affects of knife crime.
Two men have been charged with murdering Tashan, 20, at the Hillingdon station in September.
27 Feb 2020
