Video

Three-year-old Rex joined his family for an appearance on BBC London.

They were there to tell the story of how their car's automatic brakes saved them from a falling tree.

But the live interview was steered slightly off-course when Rex sent his siblings into fits of giggles with his studio antics.

Presenter Riz Lateef managed to avoid a car-crash interview, and praised the toddler for keeping everyone entertained.