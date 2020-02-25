Media player
Video
BBC London interview goes belly-up as Rex stole the show
Three-year-old Rex joined his family for an appearance on BBC London.
They were there to tell the story of how their car's automatic brakes saved them from a falling tree.
But the live interview was steered slightly off-course when Rex sent his siblings into fits of giggles with his studio antics.
Presenter Riz Lateef managed to avoid a car-crash interview, and praised the toddler for keeping everyone entertained.
