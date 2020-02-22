Media player
London's Coffin Club where people plan their final farewell
Death isn't the easiest subject to talk about, but it's something being increasingly discussed by people who want to take control of what happens.
London now has its very own "Coffin Club" where people can come together to plan their final farewell and even 'try before they buy'.
22 Feb 2020
