Should you be able to pee for free?

Video

Moeed Majeed was 19 when he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and now he has a stoma bag. Since then he has found it very hard to find accessible toilets in London.

The project London Loo Codes wants to change this by collecting the codes from business across the city that charge for toilet use.

Caroline Russell has also bid for £18m in the mayor's budget to be invested in free toilets.

Video by Gem O'Reilly