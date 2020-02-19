Video

Residents in north London are calling for action to stop the trafficking of prostitutes who are forced to tout openly on their streets.

They say they’re living in fear of attack by pimps if they complain. The Met Police says it's cracking down - but what will it take to stop this evil trade?

This story will be featured on BBC London TV News and Inside Out on BBC One in London on Monday 17 February at 19:30 GMT and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.