Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fears over trafficked prostitutes forced to work openly in London
Residents in north London are calling for action to stop the trafficking of prostitutes who are forced to tout openly on their streets.
They say they’re living in fear of attack by pimps if they complain. The Met Police says it's cracking down - but what will it take to stop this evil trade?
This story will be featured on BBC London TV News and Inside Out on BBC One in London on Monday 17 February at 19:30 GMT and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
-
17 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-51508970/fears-over-trafficked-prostitutes-forced-to-work-openly-in-londonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window