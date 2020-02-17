Video

A hospital in London is giving hope to families whose children have severe life-threatening nut allergies.

Often, when diagnosed, the medical advice is to avoid all nuts, but a trial at Evelina Children's Hospital has shown that children are able to safely reintroduce some nuts into their diet.

The children involved are re-tested for all nut allergies to find out which ones they can eat safely.

Others are reintroduced into their diet gradually and under strict supervision.

BBC London's Alpa Patel has been speaking to a family taking part in the research.