Could London's Latin American community be under threat?
Around a quarter of a million Latin Americans live in the UK with more than half (145,000) of them living in London.
Latin Village has been the heart of that community in Seven Sisters for decades, but the indoor market is now facing big changes as plans for a new development take hold.
Some fear it will destroy the community's sense of identity.
Video produced by John Johnson
14 Feb 2020
