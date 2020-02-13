Meet the sixth formers trying to make a difference
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London sixth-formers get 'Smiles' bags out to the homeless

Sixth former Tahiyat launched her "Smile Bags" campaign to bring a little cheer to the homeless people she sees on her way to school.

The bags are filled with toiletries, dried foods and sanitary products.

Now Tahiyat has been joined by her friends, who are getting local businesses involved in making donations, so they can get the bags to the streets.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 13 Feb 2020
Go to next video: The hairdresser for the homeless