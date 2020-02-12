Video

A school in London says it has received about 200 abusive messages after a rainbow-coloured crossing was installed outside its building.

It said the crossing was painted last week to mark LGBT History Month and has prompted some angry reactions on social media.

However, the school in Wood Green said that would not deter it from continuing its work on equality.

Gerry Robinson, head of Woodside High School, said: "This rainbow crossing stands for our commitment to championing equality, for our children's rights to be respected and able to thrive as themselves, in school and beyond."