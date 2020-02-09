Video

Strong winds forced a flight at Heathrow Airport to abort its landing seconds after touching down on the runway.

A video posted on social media showed a British Airways plane struggling to land during Storm Ciara on Sunday.

British Airways was unable to confirm the source of the flight, though it was reported on social media as coming from Abuja, Nigeria.

The airline said the aircraft went on to land safely after circling the airport.

Storm Ciara has hit the UK with heavy rain and gales of 60mph to 80mph bringing some air, ferry and rail journeys to a standstill.