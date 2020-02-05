Media player
'To call Emily Hartridge my girlfriend was the best feeling'
TV presenter and YouTube star Emily Hartridge was the first person in the UK to be killed in an electric scooter crash back in July 2018.
Her boyfriend Jake Hazell has spoken about the impact her death has had on him and how he wants to continue talking openly about his mental health.
A file is being prepared for the coroner, police say. No-one has been arrested over the death.
05 Feb 2020
