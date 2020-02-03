Video

An eyewitness to the Streatham Hill terror attack has told how he used a blanket to stem the bleeding of one of the victims.

Dave Chawner had been on the way to the cinema when he heard "what I thought at that time was a car backfiring".

Sudesh Amman, 20, stabbed three people before being shot dead by armed police on Streatham Hill just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

Mr Chawner said: "I turned back and turned round and saw a small group of people around a man who was on the floor who was incredibly distressed, he was holding his lower right quadrant and there was blood everywhere."

London Ambulance Service said its medics were at the scene in four minutes, but were sent to a rendezvous point until police told them it was safe.