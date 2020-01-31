This postman found a newborn baby on a doorstep
Royal Mail postman found newborn baby on Hackney doorstep

A Royal Mail postman has spoken about finding a newborn baby on the doorstep of a home in Hackney while on his rounds.

Edward Holton said he saw a bundle of blankets before discovering the baby boy inside.

Police are trying to find the baby's mother and are keen to help her and reunite her with her newborn son.

