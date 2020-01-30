Drillminister: Why I'm running for London Mayor

Video

London Mayor candidate Drillminister has told the BBC he is fighting against "discrimination" present in the media to represent "the democracy of what Londoners want".

He wears a mask, and told Victoria Derbyshire it was wrong that the UK public "had been conditioned to believe that a man in a suit with his face exposed is going to tell the truth".

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.