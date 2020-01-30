Media player
Drillminister: Why I'm running for London Mayor
London Mayor candidate Drillminister has told the BBC he is fighting against "discrimination" present in the media to represent "the democracy of what Londoners want".
He wears a mask, and told Victoria Derbyshire it was wrong that the UK public "had been conditioned to believe that a man in a suit with his face exposed is going to tell the truth".
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT
30 Jan 2020
