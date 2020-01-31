The 81-year-old that can't stop cooking
Meet one of Piccadilly's longest serving chefs

Filippo Falcone is one of Piccadilly's longest serving chefs and has been serving Londoners since 1958.

The 81-year-old, who was born in Italy’s Puglia region, has been serving dishes from all around the world since his arrival in the capital in at the age of 20.

He says he plans to keep on cooking until he cannot get up the stairs to his kitchen.

