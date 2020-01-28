Feeding the community from my allotment
Edmonton: Feeding the community from my allotment

Candice McDonald has lived in Edmonton for most of her life and has seen the impact poverty has had.

She decided to use her allotment to do something about it, setting up a community kitchen to help feed her neighbours with the produce she has grown.

