Holocaust survivors who came to London

After the Second World War, thousands of Holocaust survivors came to London searching for a new life.

Now, as most of them enter their 90s, they are giving back to the city that they now call home by teaching young people across the capital about their past in Auschwitz.

  • 27 Jan 2020
