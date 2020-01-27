Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Holocaust survivors who came to London
After the Second World War, thousands of Holocaust survivors came to London searching for a new life.
Now, as most of them enter their 90s, they are giving back to the city that they now call home by teaching young people across the capital about their past in Auschwitz.
-
27 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window