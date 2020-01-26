How bad is sexual harassment for young people in London?
Tackling sexual harassment in London

Going for a night out should be safe in any city but in London reports of sexual harassment are on the rise.

And for women in particular, it's becoming a much more common experience.

Figures from the Met Police show the number of reported sexual offences on licensed premises have gone up by about a third in the past three years.

But one organisation is hoping its training will enable staff at clubs and bars to become more aware of how to help tackle this crime.

