Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tackling sexual harassment in London
Going for a night out should be safe in any city but in London reports of sexual harassment are on the rise.
And for women in particular, it's becoming a much more common experience.
Figures from the Met Police show the number of reported sexual offences on licensed premises have gone up by about a third in the past three years.
But one organisation is hoping its training will enable staff at clubs and bars to become more aware of how to help tackle this crime.
-
26 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window