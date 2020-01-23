"Things have actually gotten worse for LGBTQ+ people in London."
'Things are worse for LGBTQ+ people in London'

YouTuber Bradley Birkholz moved to London thinking he would be accepted for being gay.

But he feels it has become less safe for the LGBTQ+ community in the capital

Homophobic hate crimes in London have increased by 55% in five years.

He wants to create a digital space where LGBTQ+ people can feel celebrated.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 23 Jan 2020
