When Lex Gillies uploaded a picture to Instagram highlighting her rosacea skin condition, the site removed the image.

The photo, captured by photographer Sophie Harris-Taylor, was part of a series celebrating natural beauty.

But Instagram said it "doesn't allow ads that focus on aspects of a person's body to highlight an undesirable or idealised body state".

After sharing her story with her followers, the hashtag #undesirablesofinstagram quickly went viral as people called on the social network to stop censoring skin conditions.

The appeal worked, with Instagram contacting Lex to inform her guidelines on adverts had been permanently changed.