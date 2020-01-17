Video

A Range Rover was driven through the front window of a jewellery shop during a smash-and-grab robbery.

Three people targeted the shop in Uxbridge Road in Shepherds Bush, west London, on 25 October - with the robbery captured on CCTV.

The group broke the glass display cases with a sledgehammer and hammer to steal items but when they fled, one of them, Ben Wegener, was detained by shoppers on the street outside.

Wegener, 34, of no fixed abode, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday where he was jailed for 10 years having previously pleaded guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and receiving stolen goods.

Police have appealed for help to find the two other people involved.