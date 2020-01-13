"We want guys to run towards their purpose"
Video

Run With Purpose: The running club helping men's mental health

Run With Purpose was set up by Nii Lartey from Haringey and Joel Thika from Enfield in north London after they found running helped them deal with their mental health problems.

Now the club holds regular sessions for men across the capital to run and talk about their problems with depression and anxiety.

Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly

