The scientist who became a full-time hula hooper
Last year, Mariam Olayiwola was struck by a car and broke her leg.
Following surgery she spent six weeks in a full leg cast and used that time to re-evaluate her life.
After regaining strength in her leg she decided to follow her passion for hula hooping and is now a full-time hula hooper and fire artist.
06 Jan 2020
