The UK's first fire brigade nutritionist
London Fire Brigade nutritionist helps firefighters keep fit

London Fire Brigade has taken steps to help keep its staff in shape.

Firefighter Greg Lessons is the first dedicated nutritionist to be based within a fire and rescue service in the UK.

He helps his colleagues with their diet and nutrition.

  • 03 Jan 2020
