Virtual reality takes the stress out of surgery

Virtual reality headsets are being offered during regional anaesthetic surgeries at a south London hospital to try and reduce stress among patients.
Orthopaedic surgeons St George’s Hospital in Tooting are trialling the technique with patients undergoing upper limb surgery, as a way of helping them to relax and reduce any anxiety they may be feeling.
If the trial is a success, doctors hope it will be adopted more widely.
29 Dec 2019
