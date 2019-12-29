VR taking the stress out of surgery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Virtual reality takes the stress out of surgery

Virtual reality headsets are being offered during regional anaesthetic surgeries at a south London hospital to try and reduce stress among patients.

Orthopaedic surgeons St George’s Hospital in Tooting are trialling the technique with patients undergoing upper limb surgery, as a way of helping them to relax and reduce any anxiety they may be feeling.

If the trial is a success, doctors hope it will be adopted more widely.

  • 29 Dec 2019