The Good Guys: Painter decorators changing lives
In 2017, Cyle and Nick from Wandsworth started a decorating company to help give back to the community.

Named "The Good Guys", for every paid job they find a young person living in poverty or living with a mental illness and decorate their bedroom for free.

The two men also had troubled upbringings and want to help make a difference.

  • 28 Dec 2019
