Is Santa black?
'We couldn't find any black Christmas figurines'

When Natalie Duvall and Alison Burton tried to buy black Christmas figurines and angels, they couldn't find any.

So they decided to set up March Muses to make and sell their own.

They say: "Not every Christmas has to be a white Christmas."

  • 24 Dec 2019
