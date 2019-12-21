Media player
London animal shelter provides a paw-fect Christmas
The Mayhew animal shelter in north London looks after cats and dogs before they are adopted into their forever homes.
But over Christmas, about 100 animals will be living at the centre.
Cat adoption officer Matthew Pearson, along with a team of willing volunteers, are keen to make sure their furry friends have a great Christmas.
Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp
21 Dec 2019
