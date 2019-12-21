Christmas with the cats and dogs at Mayhew
London animal shelter provides a paw-fect Christmas

The Mayhew animal shelter in north London looks after cats and dogs before they are adopted into their forever homes.

But over Christmas, about 100 animals will be living at the centre.

Cat adoption officer Matthew Pearson, along with a team of willing volunteers, are keen to make sure their furry friends have a great Christmas.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp

