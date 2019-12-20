Dom and his 'elves' helping other children this Christmas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 'elves' helping young domestic abuse victims

Nine-year-old Dominic and his "elves" have been gathering pyjamas and other essential items for children who will be spending this Christmas in domestic violence refuges.

According to the charity Refuge, about 300 children will spend the festive season away from their homes because of domestic violence.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp

  • 20 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Making it Christmas for children in poverty