Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 'elves' helping young domestic abuse victims
Nine-year-old Dominic and his "elves" have been gathering pyjamas and other essential items for children who will be spending this Christmas in domestic violence refuges.
According to the charity Refuge, about 300 children will spend the festive season away from their homes because of domestic violence.
Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-50857940/the-elves-helping-young-domestic-abuse-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window